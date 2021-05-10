The Queen reminisced about receiving a special life-saving award 80 years ago during a video call with the Royal Life Saving Society.

Her Majesty was 14 when she earned the accolade of becoming the first young person in the Commonwealth to achieve the Society’s Junior Respiration Award.

The Queen recalled, “I didn’t realize I was the first one — I just did it, and had to work very hard for it!

“It was a great achievement and I was very proud to wear the badge on the front of my swimming suit.”

The RLSS works in 30 Commonwealth nations to combat preventable death by drowning and deliver life-saving education.

The royal chatted to life-savers Tanner Gorille in South Africa and Sarah Downs in the U.K., about the rescues that earned them the RLSS Russell Medal for a successful resuscitation.

The prestigious award is handed out annually to someone under 18 years of age for displaying bravery and quick thinking under pressure.

The Queen also virtually presented Canadian Dr. Stephen Beerman with the RLSS King Edward VII Cup, awarded for outstanding contributions to drowning prevention.

She told Beerman: “I’m very delighted to be able to present you with this cup – a very large cup, which one day you might see if you come to London.”

The honour has previously been presented by Her Majesty in person at Buckingham Palace, but due to the ongoing pandemic, most engagements are still being done virtually.