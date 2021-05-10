Click to share this via email

The Queen reminisced about receiving a special life-saving award 80 years ago during a video call with the Royal Life Saving Society.

Her Majesty was 14 when she earned the accolade of becoming the first young person in the Commonwealth to achieve the Society’s Junior Respiration Award.

The Queen recalled, “I didn’t realize I was the first one — I just did it, and had to work very hard for it!

“It was a great achievement and I was very proud to wear the badge on the front of my swimming suit.”

📸 80 years ago, as Princess Elizabeth, The Queen became the first young person in the Commonwealth to achieve the @rlsscw Junior Respiration Award. This helped to establish lifesaving and resuscitation qualifications across the network of nations. pic.twitter.com/fWTnnYYg8d — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 10, 2021

The Queen’s conversation with @rlsscw comes as the United Nations has adopted a historic Resolution on Drowning Prevention, representing the formal acknowledgement of the issue as an international problem. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/mDNVtueGMl pic.twitter.com/JPX5W6u6l2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 10, 2021

The RLSS works in 30 Commonwealth nations to combat preventable death by drowning and deliver life-saving education.

The royal chatted to life-savers Tanner Gorille in South Africa and Sarah Downs in the U.K., about the rescues that earned them the RLSS Russell Medal for a successful resuscitation.

Drowning remains one of the biggest causes of preventable death in the world today. The Queen heard from lifesavers Tanner Gorille in South Africa and Sarah Downs in the UK, about the rescues which earned them the @rlsscw Russell Medal for a successful resuscitation. pic.twitter.com/UQVajk0XPf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 10, 2021

The prestigious award is handed out annually to someone under 18 years of age for displaying bravery and quick thinking under pressure.

The Queen also virtually presented Canadian Dr. Stephen Beerman with the RLSS King Edward VII Cup, awarded for outstanding contributions to drowning prevention.

She told Beerman: “I’m very delighted to be able to present you with this cup – a very large cup, which one day you might see if you come to London.”

The Queen virtually presented Dr Stephen Beerman with the @rlsscw King Edward VII Cup, awarded for outstanding contributions to drowning prevention. On previous occasions, the Cup has been presented in person by Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/hLTgRgGKi4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 10, 2021

We were honoured last Thursday, 6th May 2021, when our Patron, HM The Queen held a virtual presentation of the 2020 King Edward VII Cup to Dr Stephen Beerman from Canada. https://t.co/k4KozIGWSR pic.twitter.com/NlY7EMcfn7 — RLSS Commonwealth (@rlsscw) May 10, 2021

The honour has previously been presented by Her Majesty in person at Buckingham Palace, but due to the ongoing pandemic, most engagements are still being done virtually.