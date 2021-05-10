Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson is rockin’ out.

On Monday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opened things with another signature “Kellyoke” segment, this time covering an Aerosmith classic.

Clarkson brought her raspy voice and big rock energy to her cover of “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)”, with a performance that would surely do Steven Tyler proud.

This isn’t the first time Clarkson has covered Aerosmith on the show either, previously performing renditions of “Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”, “Dream On” and “Cryin'”.

In recent weeks, Clarkson has also covered songs by Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson, and more.