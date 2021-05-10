“Raising a child is a non-stop, all-day, all-night affair.”

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the heartwarming new comedy “Fatherhood”, starring Kevin Hart.

In the film, based on the memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin, Hart plays Matthew, a widowed father who takes on the challenges of raising his young daughter Maddie while mourning his late wife.

Through all the ups and downs, Matthew is surrounded by friends and loved ones who help in the difficult task of bringing up his daughter and helping him move forward with life.

Directed by Paul Weitz, the film also stars Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, and Anthony Carrigan.

“Fatherhood” premieres June 18.