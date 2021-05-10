Tom Hardy is back as Eddie Brock — a.k.a. Venom — in the first trailer for the sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”. Proving it’s not just a clever title, the first look at the movie gives us plenty of destruction and a glimpse of Woody Harrelson as the murderous Kasady who plays host to his own symbiote.

Following the events of the first film, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” picks up with Eddie and his Venom symbiote having achieved some kind of bickering buddy-like balance as they make breakfast under a sign reminding them “no eating people.” The trailer shifts focus and introduces viewers to Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, an imprisoned serial killer and host of the titular Carnage. There’s plenty of carnage in store for Eddie as the film presumably sets up an epic showdown between Venom and Carnage.

Returning to the cast is Michelle Williams as Eddie’s love interest Anne Weying, while Naomie Harris joins the sequel as the rumoured villain Shriek, the love interest and accomplice of Carnage.

Despite middling reviews, 2018’s chaotic “Venom” racked up an impressive $855 million at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Andy Serkis, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” arrives in theatres on September 24 after being hit with delays related to the pandemic.