Mother’s Day got emotional on “American Idol”.

On Sunday’s show, Chayce Beckham performed his original song “Mamma”, dedicated to his mom Windie.

“All of the pain you’ve felt / I hope you never have to feel it again / And the night that you picked me up from jail and I swore I’d never do it again / I’m sorry Mama,” Beckham sang.

The song continued, “Mama I miss you and I wish that I could change / Yeah, I’d do anything that I can for the lady that gave me my name / just know that it’s not your fault / without you I’d be nothing at all / cause Mama I love you and I think that I can change.”

After the performance, Beckhams mom remarked, “You make my heart happy Chayce.”

“I mean, listen, you have me crying on your song as a songwriter, i’m going to tell you, put that song out now,” judge Lionel Richie said. “That’s a smash record. That was performed perfectly and you had us from the first… beginning of it. The chords, the words, everything man. Congratulations.”

Also on the show, Beckham got with the week’s Coldplay theme for a performance of the band’s song “Magic”, which also won praise from the judges.