Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Amazon Prime Video is ready to launch their upcoming sci-fi series, “Solos”.

In a new look at the anthology series starring Anne Hathaway, Morgan Freeman, Helen Mirren and more, fans get a sneak peek at the 30-minute episodes presented as a monologue of each character’s point of view.

According to Amazon, the seven-part series “explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.”

RELATED: Morgan Freeman Joins ‘Kominsky Method’ Final Season In First Promo

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Photo: Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: Morgan Freeman Stars In PSA To Advocate For Vaccinations

Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu also star.

The star-studded anthology series comes from creator David Weil.

“Solos” will premiere May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.