This year’s Mother’s Day was extra special for a lot of people.

Naomi Watts and Busy Philipps were among those getting to see their moms for the first time in over a year, with them both sharing their emotional reunions on Instagram.

Watts posted an emotional clip of herself and her family surprising her mom Myfanwy, whom she had not been able to see for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress’ caption included, “Like for so many, the last year has been a time filled with anxiety and loneliness. My mum spent most of it alone. With the help of her neighbours (our dear friends), we managed to pull off a surprise reunion.”

An emotional Myfanwy said in the video, “Oh my God! It’s my family!” before giving Watts and her and Liev Schreiber’s two children, Sasha and Kai, a big hug.

Philipps also posted a heartwarming video of herself surprising her mom Barbara in Arizona with her husband Marc Silverstein and their kids Birdie and Cricket.

Barbara couldn’t stop crying in the clip.

Philipps captioned the vid, “After a year and half, since we’re all now fully vaxxed, we flew to Arizona to surprise my parents. It was. Worth it.”