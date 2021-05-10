While he had the song of the year in 2019, Lil Nas X admits working on a follow-up to “Old Town Road” was harder than he expected.

The rapper, 23, covers GQ Style Summer 2021 issue and opens up about the worry of being a one-hit wonder after “Holiday” flopped in comparison to the mega hit that was “Old Town Road”. “Holiday” served as the lead single to Nas’s upcoming album Montero.

“I told my manager, ‘I don’t want to do it. Let’s cancel it. Let’s get rid of it. There’s no point. Nobody’s really f**king with this song.’ I was crying. I was upset with myself,” he explained. “I felt like I’d failed myself, almost. I was crying like a crazy person. You know one of those times where you cry so hard your f**kin’ head hurts? It was like that.”

RELATED: ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Star Priyanka Debuts Killer Cover Of Lil Nas X’s ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

Photo: Luke Gilford for GQ

But after talking with Ron Perry, the chairman and CEO of Columbia Records, Nas got back on his feet.

“We talked about how it’s hard for artists who just had true success to get that back immediately,” he said. “I eventually got myself the f**k up and said, ‘No, we got this. Let’s stay f**kin’ strong.’”

Soon, Nas made “Holiday” a fixture on the For You page on TikTok, admitting he “went crazy” on the platform promoting it, “That song is a reminder that I have the power to make any situation better.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Joins Star-Studded Musical Line Up For Final ‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows Of The Season

Photo: Luke Gilford for GQ

Nas also opened up about being a role model as a gay artist with GQ.

“At first I felt a sense of responsibility,” he said. “But now I kind of just don’t care. It’s not my job. Of course I want to spread good ideals, but I’m not nobody’s parents. At the end of the day, I’m just doing me, and hoping everybody else is following the lead, and doing themselves.”

He added, “Part of my plan is to make sure people know I’m going to do whatever the f**k I want, when I want to, and if you’re mad at it, I’m going to laugh in your face.”

Nas’ issue of GQ mag hits newsstands on May 13.