It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be getting friendly once again.

A little more than a week after the infamous exes were pictured together at the singer and actress’ Los Angeles home, People reports that they two spent time together in Montana.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spend Time Together After Alex Rodriguez Split

Sources told the magazine that Lopez and Affleck were seen together in a car near a resort in Big Sky, where the “Argo” star has a home. Photos were published by The Daily Mail.

Lopez was in the passenger seat as Affleck took the wheel, and according to the source, “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

Another source told E! News, “They have been in touch here and there throughout the years. Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It’s natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.”

The pair were also seen arriving back in Los Angeles together by private jet on Sunday.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Puts On Two Incredible Performances During ‘Vax Live’

In the early ’00s, Lopez and Affleck became tabloid sensations, getting engaged in 2002 and starring together in the films “Jersey Girl” and “Gigli”. In 2003, they postponed their wedding and ultimately split in 2004.

Lopez recently broke off her engagement to baseball Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck dated actress Ana de Armas last year.

ET Canada has reached out to reps for Lopez and Affleck for comment.