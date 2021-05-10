Tawny Kitaen recently spoke to David Yontef for his “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast in what turned out to be one of her final interviews.

The actress passed away at her home in Newport Beach at age 59 on May 7. She revealed plans to write a book on her life, among many other things, as she spoke to Yontef just weeks ago.

She shared, “So I’m in the middle of writing a book right now, because if I don’t write my life story, somebody else is going to, and they’re going to do it off of sound clips, that aren’t true and aren’t real about me. So it’s really, really important that I get my book out. I mean, even if I only sell two copies, you know…”

The “Bachelor Party” star also spoke about her daughters Wynter and Raine’s thoughts on her career, sharing: “You know, I don’t know. My girls pretend that they don’t know that I ever worked a day in my life.

“And it’s so funny when people, like, I kind of mentioned earlier when people come up and ask me for my autograph, the girls like go the opposite direction. But when they were in high school, and Facebook was the thing, people would post my videos on their wall, on their Facebook wall. But yeah, like they weren’t happy about that at all. At all.”

Kitaen went on to reveal how she once dated Harvey Weinstein.

She explained, “There was a guy who really wanted to date me and was very persistent, he was a complete gentleman, we went out to dinner every night, he would drop me off at my house.

“With me he was [a total gentleman]… I have a feeling and this is not in any way shape or form to do with all the girls that he deserves to be in jail for. I don’t think he treated Georgina Chapman in that horrific way, he didn’t treat me in that horrific way and I’m sure there were other girls he wanted to have serious relationships with that he didn’t treat like that.”

She added of wanting to do a “Bachelor Party” sequel with Tom Hanks: “I would so, because he’s so good at this, I would love to see him, whether it’s with me or somebody else, but do another like ‘Bachelor Party 2’, where our kid is getting married.”

“Like he needs to do, like, I’m his agent, he needs to do like a lighthearted comedy. You know, I mean, everything is so heavy and so ‘Newsweek’ and ‘Time’ oriented, you know, I would love to see him do a nice comedy. He’s so good.”