DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber are teaming up once again.

The “Let It Go” music video premiered on Monday, showing the duo linking up with Savage 21 linking up to hit a couple of golf balls at the “We The Best Golf and Club”.

Khaled enlists a Toronto Maple Leaf jersey-wearing Bieber as his caddy, who seems to keep busy in a Lamborghini golf cart, while the DJ competes against Savage on the green.

The visual takes a wild turn when an alligator appears out of the water and Khaled proceeds to wrestle it.

Khaled and Bieber have previously collaborated on “I’m The One” and “No Brainer”.

“Let It Go” is off Khaled’s 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled.