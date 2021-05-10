Romeo Beckham’s new ‘do looks familiar.
Romeo, 18, shared a snap of his bleach-blond locks on social media Sunday, and the photo got the attention of his dad David, who rocked a similar style in the 2000s.
David commented: “Nice hair❤️ @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from.”
Romeo’s mom Victoria was also a huge fan of her son’s new ‘do.
She shared a snap of Romeo, who previously rocked darker, longer locks, on her Instagram Story, alongside the caption: “Wow!!!”
Romeo then posted a close-up snap of his latest look Monday as he lay sleepily on his bed.