Romeo Beckham’s new ‘do looks familiar.

Romeo, 18, shared a snap of his bleach-blond locks on social media Sunday, and the photo got the attention of his dad David, who rocked a similar style in the 2000s.

David commented: “Nice hair❤️ @romeobeckham I wonder where u got that idea from.”

Credit: Instagram/Romeo Beckham
Romeo’s mom Victoria was also a huge fan of her son’s new ‘do.

David Beckham with lighter locks in 2007. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
She shared a snap of Romeo, who previously rocked darker, longer locks, on her Instagram Story, alongside the caption: “Wow!!!”

Credit: Instagram/Victoria Beckham
Romeo then posted a close-up snap of his latest look Monday as he lay sleepily on his bed.