After months of uncertainty, “Grey’s Anatomy” has officially been renewed.

On Monday, ABC confirmed to ET Canada that the show will return for season 18 this fall, with stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. all coming back.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Says Goodbye To Another Beloved Cast Member

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pompeo’s deal to return for another season comes along with another pay raise, maintaining her position as the highest-paid actress in a primetime drama.

Wilson and Pickens have also reportedly received sizeable pay increases.

The renewal is for one season only, leaving the show’s fate beyond season 18 uncertain.

Prior to the announcement of the renewal, the show’s producers were unsure whether the shortened season 17 would be the show’s last.

In March, showrunner Krista Vernoff told THR that she was “planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale.”

RELATED: Jesse Williams Joins Sarah Drew On IG Live, Talks Potential Spinoff After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit

Along with the “Grey’s” renewal, ABC has also given spinoff “Station 19” the green light for season 5 this fall.

“The writers, directors, casts, and crews of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” Vernoff said in a statement. “Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

The “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 finale is set to air June 3.