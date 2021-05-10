Click to share this via email

Melissa McCarthy is listening to the voice inside her head.

On Monday, the “Bridesmaids” star shared a photo on Instagram of a letter she wrote to herself years ago, giving herself some important advice.

“Found this note I wrote to myself years ago… still stands,” she said of the letter.

“In 10 years you will NOT remember his name,” the past McCarthy wrote to herself.

“For the love of God – buy both pairs of shoes,” she said in another tip, also adding, “A walk of shame can be character building.”

McCarthy also told self to, “Call Mom,” and added, “Just eat the damn cookie!!”