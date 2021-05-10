The new season of “The Bachelorette” is right around the corner.

Ahead of the season premiere next month, ABC has given Bachelor Nation the ultimate treat, the first look at Kate Thurston and her leading men.

While we only got a 30-second promo clip, the season looks chaotic.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Not only do a series of guys show up to the first night with a number of ridiculous attention grabbers, like a gigantic present box, dressed as a cat or walking in holding a blow-up doll, but we hear Thurston sounding off on some of the men.

“If you are not here for the right reasons, there’s the door,” Thurston says through tears.

Thurston, a former bank marketing manager, first appeared in the “Bachelor” franchise during Matt James’ season.

Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres June 7.