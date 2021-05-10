Billy Crystal knows what an entertaining Oscars looks like.

In a new interview with The Washington Post, the past Academy Awards host shared his thoughts on this year’s ceremony, revealing he wasn’t a fan.

“I wasn’t even in the mood to celebrate anything, because people are sick,” Crystal said. “People are critically ill. People are hungry. People are broke. Do we really need to see millionaires give each other gold statues?”

He added, “Given these difficult times, I was hoping the show would’ve been more entertaining. And that’s what I miss. They tried something interesting, but interesting has to be entertaining. And I think that was missing.”

Crystal has hosted the Oscars nine times since 1990, most recently hosting in 2012.

This year’s ceremony, following in the footsteps of the 2020 broadcast, went hostless, recruiting a number of stars to make introductions throughout instead.