The novel COVID-19 pandemic forced many reality TV shows to re-evaluate series storylines in order to safely return to set in 2020. For shows like “The Bachelorette” and “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”, renting a house for the entire cast to film in a bubble worked extremely well, but Brody Jenner just didn’t see it working out for “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

“I wanted to keep it as authentic as possible to the original and I think ‘The Hills’ was about Hollywood. Granted it was Lauren Conrad and she was working at Teen Vogue and doing all the fashion, so it’s a little different, but I just felt like going and filming in a bubble was just not ‘The Hills,’” Jenner told ET Canada.

“I wanted to showcase what was really going on in our lives [this season]. Living in a house altogether is really not reality. None of us would ever do that in a million years. That’s a totally different show,” he added.

According to TMZ, the pandemic shut down the season just three episodes in, and though it was just early conversations, MTV suggested to continue production in a location such as Colorado or Montana for a cast vacation.

“’The Hills’ shows us going out in LA restaurants and living our real, authentic lives. I’m sure the cameras would love [us living together] because there would be constant fighting, but I could barely film a couple scenes with these guys, let alone live in a house with them. Jesus,” Jenner said.

Eventually, MTV agreed that the show’s entire premise is based around the cast living in the city, and the series sophomore season would just have to wait a bit longer until the cast can safely work again in Los Angeles.

Months later, production wrapped on the second season of “The Hills: New Beginnings”, showcasing Hollywood’s most iconic friend group at a crossroads with their lives, tested like never before due to lockdowns and lost time. While some struggle with addiction and the financial strains from the global pandemic, others are navigating through rocky relationships and a highly publicized divorce. Joined by Caroline D’Amore, the new Hollywood “it” girl on the scene, and a long-awaited reunion with Kristin Cavallari, the group is writing their newest chapter once again.

Watch “The Hills: New Beginnings” Wednesday, May 12th at 9 p.m. ET/PT only on MTV.