Gemma Chan is speaking out about the ongoing anti-Asian racism happening in the United Kingdom, as well as all over the world.

In an Instagram post, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star is putting her support behind an initiative to help the U.K.’s East and South East Asian (ESEA) community amid a rise in hate crimes following the COVID-19 crisis.

“Like many others, I worry for family members every time they leave the house or use public transport,” she wrote in her caption, revealing her Chinese parents had faced verbal assaults since the beginning of the pandemic.

She added, “What’s even more concerning is that the recorded figures are likely an underestimation because many incidents go unreported, both to the police and in the media.”

Chan’s “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Henry Golding has also pledged support for the GoFundMe initiative.

In his post, Golding wrote: “Don’t be a bystander, we are more powerful in numbers. If you see an injustice being committed, do what you can to help the victim. So many times we see these attacks and people of all races turn a blind eye. You may as well side with the ignorant. Love and support each other, that’s the only way we are going to beat this ♥️.”