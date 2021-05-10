An animated show mocking the Royal Family, primarily Prince George, has been delayed at HBO Max.

The show was created by “Family Guy” producer Gary Janetti after the success of his Prince George memes.

However, the already controversial show has been postponed with no new set date after Prince Philip’s death last month at 99-years-old.

Like most characters on the show, Prince Philip’s character was reportedly not complimentary.

HBO Max confirmed the delay to The Hollywood Reporter, “We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip’s passing and will adjust plans for the series debut.” Adding, “A new date will be announced at a later time.”

The character of Prince Philip is voiced by Dan Stevens and it has not been announced if he will be redrawn. Stevens also voices Prince Charles.

While the show is meant to be tongue-in-cheek, it has come under fire for using a real life child as their subject matter.

A producer for Disney Studios previously said, “It’s one thing for filmmakers to play fast and loose with the truth in shows like ‘The Crown’ but poking fun at a seven-year-old child seems cruel and unfair. Some things should be off-limits. It’s morally wrong to use a child to get cheap laughs.”

TV critic Katherine Singh also said, “It’s important to remember George is still a child who has had no say in his lot in life. What we say about people, even those who seem untouchable like the Royals, can seriously and negatively affect people. Prince George is old enough to know what’s going on.”

The star studded cast includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte, Janetti as Prince George, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, France de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.