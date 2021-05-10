Laverne Cox is taking over from Giuliana Rancic as E!’s new red carpet presenter.

On Friday, May 7, Rancic took to Instagram to announce that she would be stepping down from the role after two decades.

RELATED: Laverne Cox Says She And Friend Were Targeted In Transphobic Attack While Hiking

“After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes,” wrote the 46-year-old TV star.

The “Orange Is The New Black” actress will take over the role from January.

“Laverne Cox is a risktaker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” said Jen Neal, exec VP of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming.

RELATED: Laverne Cox Pulls Out As Producer Of Controversial Sex Worker Documentary After Online Outrage

“As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red-carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long,” said Cox in a post shared on Instagram.

RELATED: Laverne Cox Says She Found Love In 2020: ‘He’s A Really Great Guy And I Didn’t Expect It’

“I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red-carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives. I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”