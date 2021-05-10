Click to share this via email

John Mulaney and wife Annamarie Tendler are calling time on their marriage after six years.

A rep for Mulaney confirmed the news in a statement shared with Page Six.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” it read.

The news comes after the stand-up comedian recently completed a 60 day stint in rehab following a long battle with addiction.

In a September 2019 interview with Esquire, Mulaney revealed that he began drinking at the age of 13, and that he battled addiction in his teens and in his twenties.

“I drank for attention,” he said. “I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

According to Page Six, the “Saturday Night Live” writer asked for a divorce from his wife three months ago.

Tendler also released her own statement following addressing the situation.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery,” wrote the artist.

The couple got married back in 2014.

Check out how fans have been reacting to the news.

not saying i'm crying over john mulaney and anna's divorce but i don't think love is real anymore — dylan (@cucumbergrrl) May 10, 2021

john mulaney and anna are getting a divorce guys love is officially dead pic.twitter.com/taa84XHPQR — the lonely island lyric bot🦋 #FROMSCRATCH (@somecoolshitidk) May 10, 2021

apparently john mulaney and anna are getting divorced no one hmu i’m grieving pic.twitter.com/OepqzRLYyc — isabel (@shanesmadej) May 10, 2021

not me waking up to john mulaney and anna tendler getting a divorce pic.twitter.com/0T2Kvuvl0I — cait (@horrordvkes) May 10, 2021

Wait, wait, wait: John Mulaney and Anna are getting a divorce and JOHN was the one that asked for it?! 😭 pic.twitter.com/YLXLMLm7EU — Steph (@itsstephh__) May 10, 2021