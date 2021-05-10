Michael Che is speaking out after one of “Saturday Night Live”‘s sketches was accused of cultural appropriation.

During the Elon Musk hosted show on May 8, a skit featuring the Tesla founder, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor and Mikey Day titled “Gen Z Hospital” used a number of terms like “no cap”, “sis” and “go off, king.”

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Spoofs Kate Winslet’s HBO Detective Drama ‘Mare Of Easttown’ In ‘Murdur Durdur’ Sketch

Many people on Twitter called the show out over using African American Vernacular English (AAVE).

“I hate how aave has been reduced to gen z / stan twitter language because those who have any knowledge about anything watch this and just feel gross about this subtle mockery of Black people,” wrote one person.

i hate how aave has been reduced to gen z / stan twitter language because those who have any knowledge about anything watch this and just feel gross about this subtle mockery of black people https://t.co/bdUgiZyLn7 — brianna (@bribrisimps) May 9, 2021

love the relabelling of AAVE and a few assorted BLACK LGBTQ+ phrases as "Gen z" speak. love to see the erasure in real time. https://t.co/FQvG7HXWgb — embalming fluid (@kewashere) May 9, 2021

AAVE is a defined dialect which, yes, has its own grammatical rules. You can’t just stick random words together and call it AAVE! — Aditya Mukerjee, the Otterrific 🦦 🏳️‍🌈 (@chimeracoder) May 9, 2021

“SNL” writer and “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che posted a statement on Monday, saying he wasn’t even aware what AAVE was.

“I’ve been reading about how my ‘gen z’ sketch was misappropriating AAVE, and I was stunned, cause what the f**k is ‘AAVE’?” Che said. “I had to look it up. Turns out it’s an acronym for ‘African American Vernacular English.’ You know, AAVE! That ol’ saying that actual Black people use in conversation all the time…”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Joined By The Kid LAROI For ‘SNL’ Performance Of ‘Without You’

He continued, “Look, the sketch bombed. I’m used to that. I meant no offence to the ‘AAVE’ community. I love AAVE. AAVE to the moon.”

In his caption, Che added, “if i could stop one person from calling everybody bro and bestie, im happy with that.”

ET has reached out to “SNL” for comment.