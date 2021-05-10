Click to share this via email

Dax Shepard is celebrating Kristen Bell in a cheeky way.

The actor, 46, took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to honour his wife, 40, with a NSFW photo of the actress wearing nothing but knee-high socks.

“Mom’ing has changed since I was a kid… and I’m here for it,” he joked.

He added, “Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell.”

Bell later thanked her hubby for the “best Mother’s Day” on her Instagram story.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and share daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6.