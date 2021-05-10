DJ Khaled went all out to celebrate wife Nicole Tuck on Mother’s Day this year.

The musician took to Instagram to showcase the extravagant flower and balloon display filling their home on Sunday, May 9.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there. Mommy, I love you and I love Mama Asahd, Mama Aalam,” he says in the clip. “One thing I can promise you is Imma be by your side forever and Imma love you forever and my boys are gonna love you forever and we got you forever.”

The couple are parents to Aalam, 14 months, and Asahd, 4.

Khaled also paid tribute to his wife in another post featuring their adorable sons.

“Nicole you are the best mother ! Me and @asahdkhaled @aalamkhaled we love you so much ! One thing I can promise you THAT I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ILL BE BY YOUR SIDE FOREVER,” he wrote.

Khaled honoured his own mom in an additional heartfelt post.