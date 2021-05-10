Click to share this via email

Nicki Minaj is making her return to music.

The rapper, 38, teased a new music release on Monday, revealing the new project will drop on Friday. The new post sent fans on Twitter a flurry.

Minaj shared two partially nude photos on Monday, with only a bedazzled pair of crocs and a couple of fluffy heart-shaped pillows to cover herself.

“FRIDAY,” she captioned the shots.

F R I D A Y 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/jsSVSYlUIX — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) May 10, 2021

Minaj has been busy this past year welcoming a son with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Her last musical release was with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mike WiLL Made-It on “What That Speed Bout!?” which dropped last November.

Both Minaj’s celebrity friends and fans took to social media to react:

I’ve fallen and I can’t get up 😭👑💕 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) May 10, 2021

Ayyyye she back! 🔥🔥@NICKIMINAJ bout time! — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 10, 2021

LETS GOOOOOO — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 10, 2021

Queen Tingz 🔥😍 — Mula (@YoungMoneySite) May 10, 2021

NOBODY TALK TO ME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7HVpQd25lF — Nia Habblo 💀 (@Nia_TanyaMinaj8) May 10, 2021

nicki minaj is back!! literally my mood right now: pic.twitter.com/qFfHUbfHpF — adonis. (@onlydoja) May 10, 2021

Fans also noticed that Rihanna started following Nicki on Instagram, and not following Cardi B. Fueling speculation even further.