Nicki Minaj is making her return to music.

The rapper, 38, teased a new music release on Monday, revealing the new project will drop on Friday. The new post sent fans on Twitter a flurry.

Minaj shared two partially nude photos on Monday, with only a bedazzled pair of crocs and a couple of fluffy heart-shaped pillows to cover herself.

“FRIDAY,” she captioned the shots.

Minaj has been busy this past year welcoming a son with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Her last musical release was with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mike WiLL Made-It on “What That Speed Bout!?” which dropped last November.

Both Minaj’s celebrity friends and fans took to social media to react:

Fans also noticed that Rihanna started following Nicki on Instagram, and not following Cardi B. Fueling speculation even further.

