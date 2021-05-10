Nicki Minaj is making her return to music.
The rapper, 38, teased a new music release on Monday, revealing the new project will drop on Friday. The new post sent fans on Twitter a flurry.
Minaj shared two partially nude photos on Monday, with only a bedazzled pair of crocs and a couple of fluffy heart-shaped pillows to cover herself.
“FRIDAY,” she captioned the shots.
Minaj has been busy this past year welcoming a son with her husband Kenneth Petty.
Her last musical release was with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mike WiLL Made-It on “What That Speed Bout!?” which dropped last November.
Both Minaj’s celebrity friends and fans took to social media to react:
