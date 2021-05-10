Rob Lowe has just passed another incredible milestone in his sobriety journey.

The actor, 57, took to Instagram on Monday, May 10 to celebrate 31 years of being drug and alcohol free.

RELATED: Chevy Chase Tells Rob Lowe About His Famous Friendships With Bill Murray, Steve Martin And The Late John Lennon

“I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy,” wrote the “St Elmo’s Fire” star. “And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo.”

RELATED: Rob Lowe Has No Regrets About Turning Down ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

In a recent tell-all interview with Variety, the “West Wing” alum opened up about taking that step first step toward into recovery.

For Lowe, staying away from drugs and alcohol was harder on set: “This was just how the business was back then. Cocaine was the thing that successful people did. There was always that wonderful moment when, as an active drug abuser, you’d go on the set and figure out which department was selling the coke on the set. It was no different than craft services. Where are the Red Vines, and where is the great Peruvian blow?”

After years of struggles, Lowe turned a corner.

“I was ready when one day back in the days of answering machines my mother called me and I could hear her voice on the answering machine. I didn’t want to pick up because I was really, really hungover and I didn’t want her to know,” he recalled. “She was telling me that my grandfather, who I loved, was in critical condition in the hospital and she needed my help. And I didn’t pick up. My thought process in that moment was, ‘I need to drink a half a bottle of tequila right now so I can go to sleep so I can wake up so I can pick up this phone’… It was like a badly written moment in a soap opera — complete with the walk into the bathroom and looking at myself in the mirror.”

RELATED: Rob Lowe On Life In Hollywood Before Getting Sober, Says Finding Drugs On Set ‘Was No Different Than Craft Services’

He added, “All of my understanding about life has come from getting sober and being in recovery. The work that you do once you stop whatever it is you’ve been abusing — that’s when the real work begins. And that continues to this day. In many ways, it doesn’t get any easier but it does get more fulfilling.”