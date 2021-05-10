Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

NCT Dream are ready to set the charts ablaze with their brand new music.

The 7-piece K-pop group dropped their brand new album Hot Sauce on Monday, May 10.

RELATED: German Radio Station Apologizes For Comment On K-Pop’s BTS

The spicy 10-track record comes from members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

In addition to the album, the band have also released a music video for the title track “Hot Sauce”.

RELATED: K-Pop Sensations Cravity Release ‘Bad Habits’ Performance Video

The video sees the group showing off their slick choreography inside a Mexican Taqueria.

RELATED: NCT 127 Deliver Show Stopping Performance Of ‘Kick It’ At ‘Vax Live’

NCT Dream will perform songs from their new album during their comeback show on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube, VLive, TikTok and Twitter.