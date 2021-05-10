NCT Dream are ready to set the charts ablaze with their brand new music.
The 7-piece K-pop group dropped their brand new album Hot Sauce on Monday, May 10.
RELATED: German Radio Station Apologizes For Comment On K-Pop’s BTS
The spicy 10-track record comes from members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.
In addition to the album, the band have also released a music video for the title track “Hot Sauce”.
RELATED: K-Pop Sensations Cravity Release ‘Bad Habits’ Performance Video
The video sees the group showing off their slick choreography inside a Mexican Taqueria.
RELATED: NCT 127 Deliver Show Stopping Performance Of ‘Kick It’ At ‘Vax Live’
NCT Dream will perform songs from their new album during their comeback show on Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. ET on YouTube, VLive, TikTok and Twitter.