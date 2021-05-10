Jaleel White to opening up about former mentor and co-star Bill Crosby.

White, who played Steve Urkel on “Family Matters”, looked back at almost landing the role of Rudy, when it was originally going to be a boy.

“I remember I just bawled my eyes out, bawled my eyes out,” White said on Sunday’s “Uncensored”.

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls Bill Cosby’s Attempt To Kiss Her

But despite not getting the part he wanted, he was still cast.

“I fostered a relationship with Mr. Cosby, separate and apart,” he said. “Many dinners at his house, breakfasts, I even ran into a rough patch, and he’s directly responsible for why I ended up at William Morris Agency, which became an education unto itself.”

Cosby, who was sentenced to prison in 2018 for sexual assault, had his own falling out with White, who didn’t want to go into detail about why.

“I actually had a bit of a falling out with Mr. Cosby. I kept that to myself,” White said “Knocking off these monuments who are still human beings, it’s tough. And you go back in time, and you realize how close you were to something, and you put yourself in rooms where you realize his wife wasn’t there, that woman was probably there for that purpose.”

RELATED: Lenny Kravitz Claims Bill Cosby Kicked Lisa Bonet Off ‘A Different World’ Because She Was Pregnant

He continued, “You know, it’s a hell of a hindsight thing to look at, and you don’t want anyone to feel like you’re trying to use them for clout. You know what I’m saying? A revered man did terrible things, and he’s paying the price. I think that’s where we leave it: A revered man did a terrible thing, and he is paying the appropriate price.”

White also recalled being told he was doing a “disservice” to Black men by playing Myrtle Urkel and how his dad “rolled up like a lion” to defend him.