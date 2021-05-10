Like most of us, Gwyneth Paltrow indulged during lockdown, but not to the extremes one story made her out to be.

Over the weekend, a British tabloid claimed to have spoken to the Goop maven who reportedly said she “went totally off the rails” drinking seven days a week. A number of other outlets then picked up the story.

The interview with the publication, which ET Canada can confirm didn’t happen, was picked up from when Paltrow spoke to Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes’ podcast “Smartless”.



Speaking of what Paltrow’s “vice” might be, the hosts were trying to guess what she was drinking–it turned out to be chicken bone broth.

“I’ve been on a bit of a cleanout,” Paltrow said “During quarantine, I was drinking seven nights a week and making pasta and eating bread. I went totally off the rails.”

However, “off the rails” in Paltrow’s book isn’t want the tabloid made it sound like.

Paltrow told Bateman that she had around two drinks a night, “not, like, black-out.” Often a whiskey drink that she titled Buster Paltrow after her grandfather who “loved whiskey sours”.

And of course, the whiskey had a very Goop touch- a “quinoa whiskey from this distillery in Tennessee with maple syrup and lemon juice.”