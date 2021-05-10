Taylor Swift will be crowned with the highest honour of the night during the 2021 BRIT Awards.

On Tuesday, May 11, the 31-year-old superstar will become the first female and the first non-British recipient of the Global Icon Award, in recognition of her immense impact on music.

Swift will join Elton John, Robbie Williams and David Bowie as the only artists ever to pick up the coveted award.

Announcing the news, the BRITS said: “Taylor’s career is unparalleled and her music and influence has resonated with millions of people all over the world.”

“She’s used her platform to highlight many issues globally and recently has been applauded for her work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community.”

Swift recently scored her seventh U.K. number one album thanks to her re-recorded version Fearless.

The “Cardigan” singer is also be nominated for Best International Female Solo Artist at the ceremony, which will take place in front of an audience of frontline workers at London’s O2 Arena.