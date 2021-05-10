Drew Barrymore is looking back on her decision to leave her L.A. home of 20 years in order to relocate to New York for the sake of her family.

The actress, 46, reflected on the cross country move following her divorce from Will Kopelman while joining Oprah Winfrey’s “Your Life in Focus” virtual series.

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Opens Up About Her Kids’ Acting Ambitions In ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Appearance

Barrymore and Kopelman separated back in 2016 after four years of marriage. The former couple are parents to Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7.

“I thought when I had kids, I wanted this really stable home,” said the talk show host. “Two parents was the goal.”

She continued, “I ended up finding myself in divorce. Their dad moved to New York, I didn’t want my children to be away from their father and I love his family. We’re very close, and even though we had a divorce, we said, ‘Let’s not misstep. Let’s just carry on like we are a family because we are a family.'”

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Found Love On Zoom In Appearance On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

“For the first time in my life I thought, I know what family is and I’m not giving up on that.”

Remembering the L.A. home she said “goodbye” to, Barrymore said, “It was the home I built for myself. I’d had it for 20 years. It was the home I swore would be my kids. It was as hard as the divorce itself. … I was doubling down on the giving up of the dream.”

In spite of her doubts, the move ultimately ended up being the right decision.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Gets A Tattoo Live On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

She added, “I’ve now figured out what the definition of home is. It’s wherever we are, it’s wherever I am with my kids.”