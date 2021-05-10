Seth Rogen is recalling an “odd” encounter with Tom Cruise.

On Monday, Rogen spoke to Howard Stern about a “bizarre” story that will appear in his book of essays Yearbook.

Rogen said nearly 15 years ago, he and Judd Apatow were headed to Cruise’s house to speak about films. It was right after he had then-wife Katie Holmes had welcomed daughter Suri.

“I was driving up to his house. I had to pee so bad,” Rogen recalled. “I was nervous to meet him anyway. I didn’t want to meet him and be like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you. Can I pee? Can I use your bathroom?'”

“It was going to be an awkward first interaction, so he had this really long snaking driveway leading to his house… I stopped halfway up the driveway, kind of in the woods, above Sunset Blvd., and I peed in a Snapple bottle in my car. And then I sealed the bottle and left it there,” Rogen said.

It wasn’t until he left that he noticed he was probably being watched.

“As I was leaving the meeting, I was snaking back down the driveway and, as I was passing the exact spot that I peed in, I noticed a red light in the woods,” he said. “And there was a security camera literally pointed exactly at where I was peeing.”

But his Cruise story didn’t end there.

“There was this very weird period, where he had had his child, but no one had seen his child and there was genuine speculation as to whether the child was real,” Rogen said of Suri. “I remember meeting this baby, being like, ‘This poor baby doesn’t know she’s like the most talked about person on the planet.’ Which is a lot of pressure.”

Even Scientology came up in the conversation with Cruise allegedly telling Rogen, “‘It’s like with Scientology,’ he said, ‘If you let me just tell you what it was really about… just give me like 20 minutes to, like, really just tell you what it was about, you would say, ‘No f**king way. No f**king way.'”

Cruise was worried about “how weird” he “looked in the press lately”.

Rogen recalled, “He said, ‘I think the pharmaceutical industry is making me look bad.'”

According to Rogen, Apatow saved the moment by telling him, “‘Eh, I think we’re good. Let’s just talk about movies and stuff.'”

Rogen’s book Yearbook is out May 11.