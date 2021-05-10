Congratulations to Alexa and Carlos PenaVega!

The couple are celebrating the arrival of their third child.

Carlos took to Instagram on Monday, May 10, to share a glimpse of his precious daughter’s hand.

“SO.. we’ve been MIA these last few days,” wrote the former “Big Time Rush” star.

“Let’s just say we learned once again that God is always in control. You may have a PLAN for your life, but all that really matters is HIS plan.”

Revealing their baby girl’s adorable name, he continued, “Little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers! Momma is feeling good and baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU.”

The couple, who married in 2014, are also parents to sons Ocean, 4, and Kingston, 22 months.

Praising his “Spy Kids” star wife, Carlos added, “I lift up my wifey @vegaalexa on this Mother’s Day. YOU ARE A CHAMP! I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family.”