The cast of “Prodigal Son” is saying goodbye.
On Monday, Fox announced that the show would not return for a third season.
Lead actor Tom Payne celebrated the show on Twitter.
“What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING,” he wrote.
— Tom Payne (@justanactor) May 11, 2021
Bellamy Young shared her own sentiments, “Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies , for sharing this adventure with us. I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story. We’re gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are Fire. Love each of you. So much.”
— Bellamy Young (@BellamyYoung) May 11, 2021
#ProdigalSon From “Lil Edrisa” and me to all the #Prodigies out there. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xLB5u6SXGY
— Keiko Agena (@KeikoAgena) May 11, 2021
💔 as I loved making Prodigal Son. I think the best cast on network television. An incredible NYC crew. A staff of brilliant writers led by the Creators/Showrunners Chris Fedak & Sam Sklaver who poured their hearts (and twisted minds) into making this delightfully disturbing show https://t.co/NvUEpGnzPP
— Sarah Schechter (@SarahSoWitty) May 10, 2021
Love you Dani. Thanks for the ride! Thanks to the crew, the cast , the fans, @FOXTV and @warnerbrostv for everything. Forever grateful for this experience pic.twitter.com/JIxzvC9iBf
— Aurora Perrineau (@AuroraPerrineau) May 10, 2021
The series finale will air on May 18.