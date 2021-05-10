The cast of “Prodigal Son” is saying goodbye.

On Monday, Fox announced that the show would not return for a third season.

Lead actor Tom Payne celebrated the show on Twitter.

“What a trip. Playing Malcolm has been a joy and a privilege. The best cast on network TV and the most unique show around. We did it in style. Love to everyone who enjoyed it all along with us. And check out the last two eps! THEY ARE AMAZING,” he wrote.

Bellamy Young shared her own sentiments, “Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies , for sharing this adventure with us. I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story. We’re gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are Fire. Love each of you. So much.”

See more reaction from the cast:

The series finale will air on May 18.