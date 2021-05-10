Leonardo DiCaprio fans are strongly disagreeing with an outlet that suggested the Oscar winner looked “unrecognizable” in a newly released photo for his upcoming film.

On Monday, May 10, Apple TV+ shared the very first look at its hotly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

The Martin Scorsese directed thriller also stars Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

Although the sneak preview caused a lot of excitement among movie fans, many disagreed with one outlet’s claims that DiCaprio looked “unrecognizable” in the snapshot.

Not sure if I'm comfortable with Leonardo DiCaprio playing a Native woman https://t.co/XKZToHkgGA — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 10, 2021

Completely unrecognizable. I can’t tell if Leo is the woman on the left or the one who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/w54gEHgM4q — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 10, 2021

You know who that guy looks like? Leonardo DiCaprio! https://t.co/hX2vQFNKU5 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 10, 2021

Is he the man on the right who looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio? pic.twitter.com/UAuQYKwUao — ShallotFilmBuff (@FilmBuff1996) May 10, 2021

According to the official plot summary, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set “in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation Native Americans, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The Osage Nation, who were the richest people per capita in the world, were killed one by one after oil was discovered on their land. As the death toll rose, the newly-created FBI took up the case and unravelled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.”