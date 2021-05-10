Margot Robbie is “pestering” movie bosses for a Poison Ivy-Harley Quinn cross over.

In a new interview with Den of Geek, the “Suicide Squad” star discussed the idea of the characters finally coming together in the DC Universe.

“Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time,” shared Robbie.

“They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry,” she added.

The 30-year-old actress previously discussed the idea during an interview with PrideSource.

“If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple,” she said.

“I’ve been trying to—I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favourite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”