Billie Eilish makes a surprise visit as a fan in the virtual audience on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The singer pops up on the screen after DeGeneres notices one spot is empty, before the host invites her on the show as a guest seeing as she’s there.

DeGeneres questions what inspired Eilish’s new blond hair, with the singer saying: “I’ve been wanting to go blond for a while, I don’t know what came over me.

“I saw a fan edit, when I had green hair, and they just edited blonde hair on me, and I was like, ‘Ah! It’s so sick I want it.'”

Eilish adds she didn’t think she’d be able to make the change after dreaming of it “because my hair has been through so much I thought it would burn it all off if I tried, but I did it!”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Breaks World Record For Fastest Ever Instagram Post To Hit 1M Likes

DeGeneres mentions Eilish had to wear wigs as her hair changed from being really dark to really blond.

“Yes, it’s very hard,” the musician shares, adding that “it took about six weeks” to have it done.

DeGeneres also asks whether Eilish’s hair is healthy and “not falling out when you brush it,” before the star, who has dyed her hair numerous colours over the years, says: “Well, I gotta say, it’s been falling out when I brush it for years.”

Eilish then talks about her upcoming second album, Happier Than Ever, gushing: “It’s a whole new era, I’m so excited I can’t tell you. It’s the most proud I’ve ever been of anything I’ve created and I really can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Has A ‘Transformation’ On Cover Of British Vogue

Plus, Eilish discusses her AppleTV+ documentary, “The World’s a Little Blurry”, as well as chatting about the new book she curated herself.