Billie Eilish is still reeling from the response to her big cover profile.

On Monday night, the singer appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and was asked about the huge online reaction to her corset photos in the new issue of Vogue.

“I think it more just makes me never want to post again,” Eilish said. “I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared, and now that more people care, it’s scary to me. I mean, it’s amazing.”

She added, “It was so weird, the day that all those pictures came out, because I’d post one and then I’d see, ‘Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture ever liked!’ And then I would post another one, and it would say, ‘Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke with the new fastest picture ever liked!'”

The singer admitted, “It’s been crazy. It’s been a very weird, surreal week.”

During the interview, Eilish also revealed that the last time she appeared on “The Late Show”, despite the apparent difference in hair colour, her hair never actually changed.

“Steve, I was just as blond then as I am now,” she said. “I was wearing a Billie Eilish wig.”

She explained that she had been in the process of colouring her hair blond at the time, but it wasn’t quite ready, so she wore a wig to cover it up.

“I just knew that it would have these processing periods where it would look insane and I didn’t want to look insane,” Eilish recalled. “But I needed something quick, so I literally ordered a Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig on Amazon.”

Also on the show, Eilish shares a performance of her new single “Your Power”, filmed on a stage out in the desert with her producer brother Finneas.