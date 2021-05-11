Porsha Williams is ready to head down the aisle. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star addressed romance rumours with a post confirming her relationship with her co-star Falynn Guobadia’s estranged husband, Simon Guobadia.

After Williams confirmed their romance, Guobadia took to his own account to reveal that he had popped the question.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” Guobadia captioned his post, showing off Williams’ giant new diamond ring. “We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other.”

Prior to Guobadia’s reveal, Williams took to Instagram Monday night to share a snapshot of herself and Guobadia on a boat, and explained that their relationship “began a month ago.”

“Yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” Williams, 39, captioned the pic. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Williams went on to break down the specifics of their romance timeline, and stressed that their relationship is completely unrelated to Falynn and Simon’s divorce.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Williams wrote. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Williams went on to say that her ex-fiance, Dennis McKinley — with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter, Pilar — is supportive of her new relationship.

“Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ,” she wrote. “Two Black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!”