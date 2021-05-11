Angelina Jolie is a very proud parent.

In a new interview with E! News, the “Those Who Wish Me Dead” star talked about being a mom to kids Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Knox.

“I have six very capable children,” Jolie said. “Of course, you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.'”

She added, “We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” Jolie emphasized. “I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

Asked about getting back on the dating scene, the actress said, “I probably have a very long list [of ‘nos’]. I’ve been alone for a long time now.”

Talking about her new film, Jolie noted, “It is funny. I haven’t done action in about 10 years.”