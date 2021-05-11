Ben Affleck’s good friend Matt Damon is now weighing in on those “Bennifer” rumours.

Word on the street (and the internet) is that Affleck and ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez might be back together after they were recently spotted together at a luxury resort in Montana.

However, if the pair have rekindled their romance, Damon has insisted he doesn’t know anything about it, adding, “I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

The actor joked during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Today”, “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.”

Damon, who is currently in Australia promoting his new movie “Stillwater”, told hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of the rumours: “I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s is the first time I heard about it.”

He added of Affleck and Lopez, “It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Affleck and Lopez, who recently split from Alex Rodriguez, got engaged in 2002 before postponing their wedding in 2003.

The pair, whose relationship hit headlines in the early ’00s, broke up in 2004 but have remained friends over the years.

They previously starred together in the films “Jersey Girl” and “Gigli”.