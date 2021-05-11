Tom Cruise stands by his tirade against production members who allegedly broke COVID-19 protocols on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7”. A video of the incident surfaced last year and attracted industry and non-industry eyes to the London set of the action sequel.

Ahead of the movie’s release, Cruise reflected on his reaction.

“I said what I said,” he told Empire magazine. “There was a lot at stake at that point… But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people.”

Cruise noted that filming was “never shut down again… And here we are, continuing to film. I do Zoom parties and kids’ parties also, you know!

“All those emotions were going through my mind,” he said, reflecting on how the movie was one of the first to be postponed due to COVID-19. “And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief… It was very emotional.”

In the video, Cruise can be heard shouting, “If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it – and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again.”

“Mission: Impossible 7” is currently scheduled to premiere May 27, 2022.