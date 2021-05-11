The IHOP host who accidentally turned away Adam Sandler finally got the chance to meet the actor this week.

The restaurant chain made Sandler’s wishes come true as they offered up all-you-can-drink milkshakes on Monday after the actor joked that was the reason he walked away in that viral TikTok video.

Sandler returned to the restaurant in Manhasset, Long Island, to celebrate its “Milkshake Monday” special, posing for numerous pics with host Dayanna Rodas.

Rodas gushed in a new TikTok vid, “Couldn’t have been more excited!! Thank you Adam Sandler!”

The pair both wore IHOP masks to mark the occasion.

“Milkshake Monday”, which raised money for the non-profit organization Comedy Gives Back, came after Rodas previously shared a video featuring security camera footage of Sandler and one of his daughters trying to get a quick meal at the restaurant.

A comedy icon (we can’t mention for legal reasons) has come up with a lot of sweet ideas over the years, but all-you-can-drink milkshakes takes the shake. Drink up Long Island, because it’s officially #MilkshakeMonday. All proceeds go to @ComedyGivesBack #YouKnowWhoWeMean pic.twitter.com/x11jk56esM — IHOP (@IHOP) May 10, 2021

However, the pair left when they were told it was busy and it would be a 30-minute wait.

“Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” Rodas captioned the previous clip, in which she donned a clown filter.

The video now has millions of views and has done the rounds online.

Sandler then joked: