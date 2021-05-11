Drake is set to receive the top honor of the decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The 34-year-old rapper will be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award at the ceremony, which is broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23.

Drake, who holds the title for most Billboard Music Awards with 27, is receiving the award after being ranked the best-performing artist of the last 10 years, based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue from Billboard Boxscore, from Dec. 5, 2009, through Sept. 28, 2019.

Some of the “What’s Next” rapper’s most impressive stats include being the only solo male with more than 50 career weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and having nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart — the most of the decade of any artist.

Hosted by Nick Jonas, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC, where Pink will receive the distinguished Icon Award. It was also announced on Monday that The Weeknd will be performing.

RELATED CONTENT

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2021 Billboard Music Awards: See the Full Nominations List

The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink to Be Honored With ICON Award at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Morgan Wallen Is Not Invited to BBMAs Due to ‘Recent Conduct’