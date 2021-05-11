Betty White has been keeping herself occupied during quarantine.

The 99-year-old actress’s rep Jeff Witjas told TMZ she’s been reading, watching TV, and doing crossword puzzles at home over the pandemic.

However, he said, “There’s one thing the pandemic has severely affected in her life” and that’s “her ability to regularly interact with friends face to face.”

Despite his client not being able to see loved ones, Witjas said White still “pens plenty of letters, makes phone calls, and has limited visits with friends and loved ones through the window of her home.”

Although she’s always been an animal lover, White hasn’t had any house pets to keep her company during lockdown but does have a couple of ducks on her property that walk up to her door every day to say hello.

TMZ asked Witjas whether White had been vaccinated but he declined to comment, insisting it was a personal matter.

The publication also stated they’d been told it was unclear if White would ever return to work.