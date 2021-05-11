Pink’s nine-year-old daughter Willow has a No. 1 song and she couldn’t care less.

Pink, 41, and Willow collaborated on a song titled “Cover Me in Sunshine” in February. The older of the two singers caught up with Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“She’s so cute. I can’t stand it!” Pink gushed. “And she doesn’t care at all about any of this stuff. She doesn’t care at all.”

“I taught myself how to record on Garage Band this year. That was my big thing at 40,” she shared. “I was in there messing around with this song and she was like, ‘Can I sing on it?’ And I said ‘Sure.’ She was like, ‘Cool, I’m going swimming.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, bye.'”

“I told her, ‘How do you feel? Like, you have a No. 1 song in the Netherlands.’ She was like, ‘Which city is that?’ I was like, ‘Amsterdam’. She said, ‘Oh, I miss that city. Can I watch ‘Avatar’.'”

Pink and her husband Carey Hart share two children: Willow and son Jameson Moon Hart, 4.