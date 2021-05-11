Dev Patel is Sir Gawain, the headstrong nephew of King Arthur in the new trailer for the medieval fantasy “The Green Knight”.

In this take, Knight of the Round Table Sir Gawain embarks on an epic quest to slay the titular Green Knight (Ralph Ineson), a giant green creature, in order to prove his worth to both his family and the kingdom.

The film is based on the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, in which Gawain encounters everything from ghosts and giants to talking foxes and thieves on his mythic quest.

Directed by David Lowery (“A Ghost Story”), the film co-stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, and Barry Keoghan.

“The Green Knight” was originally set for release last year but held due to the pandemic. Nevertheless, a teaser for the film was released last year. It will now gallop into theatres July 30.