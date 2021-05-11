Usher said “Yeah!” to hosting the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, it was announced Tuesday.
The 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards are scheduled to air Thursday, May 27.
“I’m excited to be hosting and performing during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards,” Usher said in a press release. “This year’s show includes an incredible lineup of exceptionally talented artists. It’s going to be a great time!”
Other notable performers include the Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic), Dan + Shay, and Doja Cat. Celebrities appearing include Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Twenty One Pilots.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and “Montero” rapper Lil Nas X will present Elton John with the iHeartRadio Icon Award, featuring a special tribute performance.
Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Rich lead the pack with seven nominations each. Beyonce and Billie Eilish are also among the nominees.