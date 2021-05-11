Goldie Hawn is an advocate for seeking mental health help.

On Tuesday, the actress appeared on “Good Morning Britain” and talked about her own battles with depression and her work trying to teach children about mindfulness.

“When I was young, I became depressed,” the 75-year-old said of her early years in the entertainment industry. “I was 21, rising to success, it’s a very difficult thing. I didn’t necessarily want that.”

“In doing so, I was very depressed and I had a lot of these issues where I couldn’t even go outside in public. This is something that, for me, I worked through.”

Eventually, Hawn sought help from a professional: “I went to a doctor, I went to a psychologist, I learned about quieting my mind and what happens to the brain, I studied the brain.

“I didn’t understand why we weren’t taking it out and putting it in our classrooms for our kids to learn and enjoy and to be able to have a much better sense of self-regulation.

“Happiness is a choice. Unfortunately, I didn’t want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home… I wanted to be a dance school teacher. I did have a plan,” Hawn explained. “So I didn’t have delusions of grandeur on any level, I was extremely realistic. The problem was, I was a dancer. And then things changed.”

Hawn also recognizes that each person is on their own journey when it comes to mental health.

“For every one of us, we have a different reason for why we might feel low, depressed, anxious, a lot of these things… If I broke my arm I would go to a doctor. If I fell and hurt my hip I would go to a doctor. Doctors can help us and we should never be ashamed to say, ‘I’m feeling sad.'”

The actress also talked about the organization she started, MindUp, which helps children learn mindfulness techniques.

“The idea is, we have our children start early. I started the program when 9/11 happened… things had changed forever and our children are going to have to adapt and there was going to be what they call silent distress. That was then. Children feel everything.”

Hawn added, “Now, when this pandemic happened it gobsmacked everyone. We didn’t know how to handle our children, we’re dealing with ourselves – so many issues with parenting and how do I handle this. It’s a plethora of problems.”