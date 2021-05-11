Matt Damon sticks out like a sore thumb as an American dad trying to free his daughter from a French jail in the first trailer for the drama “Stillwater”.

Damon is Bill Baker, a dad from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who travels to Marseille in an attempt to free his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) from prison after she is incarcerated for the murder of another young woman. Facing language barriers, culture shock, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in the south of France as he works to exonerate his daughter, all while a shadowy organization seems bent on keeping her imprisoned.

The drama is directed by Tom McCarthy, who won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the journalism drama “Spotlight”, for which he was also nominated for Best Director.

“Stillwater” will be released in theatres on July 30.